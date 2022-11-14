Authorities identify airmen killed during Wings Over Dallas show

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Commemorative Air Force has released the names of all six victims of Saturday's midair collision at Wings Over Dallas.

The airmen were killed when two World War II-era military planes collided and crashed at Dallas Executive Airport on Nov. 14.

The following are the names of the B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the crash.

Terry Barker

Craig Hutain

Kevin "K5" Michels

Dan Ragan

Leonard "Len" Root

Curt Rowe

"We are heartbroken to announce that the following members of the Commemorative Air Force went west on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow while performing. Please join us in mourning the loss of our good friends and fellow airmen."

B-17 Flying Fortress and P-63 Kingcobra flight crews involved in the crash at Wings Over Dallas: Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin "K5" Michels, Dan Ragan, Leonard "Len" Root and Curt Rowe The Commemorative Air Force

According to the event's website, several planes were scheduled to do a flyover demonstration Saturday afternoon. Social media posts showed hundreds of people gathered to watch the flyover. The 3-day event is in honor of Veterans Day, which was Friday.

In video footage of the crash described by Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson as "heartbreaking," the planes are seen breaking apart in midair after the collision, then hitting the ground within seconds, before catching fire.

Terry Barker was identified Saturday night by the Allied Pilots Association.

The 67-year-old from Keller was a former two-term city council member who was well-known and respected in his community. He formerly served as an Army helicopter pilot, retiring as a warrant officer. He went on to work as a pilot for American Airlines for 36 years.

"It's one of those communities where everybody knows everyone and so it's a tremendous lost," said Keller Mayor Armin Mizani. "He passed away unfortunately this weekend, honoring the Greatest Generation – but that is who he was."

Barker is survived by his wife, two sons, daughter-in-law, and grandson.

Keller planned to take down its annual Field of Honor memorial on Sunday, but officials decided to leave it up in Barker's honor. A candlelight vigil and flag retirement ceremony in his memory were also planned.

Leonard Root was the second victim identified by The Allied Pilots Association this weekend.

He was also an American Airlines pilot. On Sunday evening, the airline said in a statement:

"Our hearts are with the friends and family members of those we lost in Saturday's Wings Over Dallas airshow accident. As an airline, we're providing support and resources for our colleagues affected by this tragedy and the family members of those lost, and as a community, we're mourning alongside them."

The Ohio Wing of the Civil Air Patrol identified Curt Rowe next. He served as part of the Civil Air Patrol for over 30 years and held every aircrew rating possible.

Rowe was a prominent figure in the Ohio aviation community. Colonel Peter Bowden, commander of the CAP, said in a statement:

"Curt touched the lives of thousands of his fellow Civil Air Patrol members, especially when flying cadets during hundreds of orientation flights over the course of his service. He also volunteered multiple times over the past decade at the Johnson Flight Academy in Mattoon, Illinois."

The fourth victim identified prior to Nov. 14 was Craig Hutain, of Montgomery, Texas. He was a United Airlines pilot who performed with Tora Tora Tora Airshows. His friend S. Dale McLeod announced his death.

The NTSB said in a press conference Sunday that a preliminary report could be released in weeks, but that a full report would not likely be completed for six to seven months.

A spokesperson said the NTSB is working with the Commemorative Air Force to gather training records and operating procedures. Experts have raised questions about whether mistakes made by the volunteer organization, which hosted the air show, may have contributed to the crash.

Neither aircraft was equipped with a in-flight black box recorder. The agency is also working with the FAA to determine if any laws or regulations were broken.

Anyone with photos or videos of the collision, crash, or wreckage is being asked to submit them to NTSB investigators via email.