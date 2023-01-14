Athena Brownfield: Caretaker faces murder charge in 4-year-old's disappearance

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (CBSDFW.COM) — The male caretaker of a missing Oklahoma girl now faces a murder charge, state authorities revealed Friday evening.

Athena Brownfield, 4, of Cyril, was first reported missing four days ago after a postal worker found her five-year-old sister wandering outside their caretakers' house.

Athena Brownfield Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

The two caretakers, Alysia Adams, 31, and her husband Ivor Adams, 36, were both arrested yesterday in Oklahoma and Arizona, respectively, and charged with child neglect. Athena's sister has since been placed in protective custody.

Alysia Adams, 31, following her arrest on child neglect charges on Jan. 12, 2023. Adams and her husband are caretakers for a 4-year-old girl who went missing in Cyril, Oklahoma. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation confirmed that Ivor has also been charged with one count of first-degree murder. He is currently being held at the Maricopa County Jail where he is awaiting extradition. Alysia has not been charged with any additional crimes and remains in the Caddo County Jail.

Ivor Adams, 36, faces a murder count in connection with the disappearance of Athena Brownfield, 4, of Cyril, Oklahoma. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation

Authorities have not said what led to the murder charge, nor have they given any further details about the case. However, the OSBI said it is still looking for Athena and asked that anyone with information on her whereabouts call their tip line at 800-522-8017 or send them an email.