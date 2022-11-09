Watch CBS News
Associated Press calls election results for several Texas leaders in U.S. House

/ AP

Beto O'Rourke speaks in El Paso
Beto O'Rourke speaks in El Paso 01:35

WASHINGTON - The Associated Press has called several election results for Texas politicians at the U.S. House. 

Democrat Sylvia Garcia won reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 29th Congressional District. She beat Republican challenger Robert Schafranek. 

Republican Beth Van Duyne won reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 24th Congressional District, according to the AP. 

Also, Republican Wesley Hunt defeated Democrat Duncan Klussmann to become the first representative of Texas' newly drawn 38th Congressional District.

The last polls in Texas closed at 9 p.m. ET.  See live election results here after the polls close.

First published on November 8, 2022 / 11:32 PM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

