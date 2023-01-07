1 arrested after assaulting, robbing an elderly woman then leading police on chase

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man has been arrested after assaulting and robbing an elderly woman.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. Friday at the 4000 block of Hampshire Boulevard in Fort Worth. Police say an elderly woman had been violently assaulted and her vehicle was stolen.

At about 8 p.m., police say a patrol unit saw the stolen vehicle heading westbound on West 7th Street near Summit Avenue.

While attempting to stop the vehicle, the suspect quickly accelerated while traveling westbound on Camp Bowie. The officer then pursued the vehicle.

During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle struck two separate uninvolved vehicles. Both vehicles had damage but were drivable and the passengers were uninjured. The suspect in the stolen vehicle fled the scene.

About seven minutes later, the suspect in the stolen vehicle turned onto Pentecost Street and spun out, ultimately stopping. Officers blocked the vehicle and were able to take the driver and passenger into custody without incident.

The driver was arrested without incident evading arrest or detention in a motor vehicle and leaving the scene of an accident.

The passenger was detained while the investigation continues. Additional charges are pending for both suspects.