Arlington reports sanitary sewer overflow after heavy rain last week

By CBS DFW Staff

/ CBS DFW

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - After the heavy rain in North Texas last week, the city of Arlington said that it's responsible for a sanitary sewer overflow.  

According to a release, there was a discharge of about 102,000 gallons of wastewater into Rush Creek in south Arlington early Saturday morning.  

The overflow did not affect the city's drinking water.  

Due to the heavy rain, a sewer manhole collapsed along the banks of Rush Creek, east of Edge Creek Lane and West Bardin Road. This collapse caused a release of wastewater from a 12-inch sanitary sewer line.  

The leak has been fully repaired, the city said.  

First published on June 6, 2022 / 10:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

