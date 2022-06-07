Arlington reports sanitary sewer overflow after heavy rain last week
ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - After the heavy rain in North Texas last week, the city of Arlington said that it's responsible for a sanitary sewer overflow.
According to a release, there was a discharge of about 102,000 gallons of wastewater into Rush Creek in south Arlington early Saturday morning.
The overflow did not affect the city's drinking water.
Due to the heavy rain, a sewer manhole collapsed along the banks of Rush Creek, east of Edge Creek Lane and West Bardin Road. This collapse caused a release of wastewater from a 12-inch sanitary sewer line.
The leak has been fully repaired, the city said.
