Arlington reports sanitary sewer overflow after heavy rain last week

ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) - After the heavy rain in North Texas last week, the city of Arlington said that it's responsible for a sanitary sewer overflow.

According to a release, there was a discharge of about 102,000 gallons of wastewater into Rush Creek in south Arlington early Saturday morning.

The overflow did not affect the city's drinking water.

Due to the heavy rain, a sewer manhole collapsed along the banks of Rush Creek, east of Edge Creek Lane and West Bardin Road. This collapse caused a release of wastewater from a 12-inch sanitary sewer line.

The leak has been fully repaired, the city said.