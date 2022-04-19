Argument ends with woman killing 52-year-old at Texas Starbucks

RICHARDSON (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in North Texas are investigating a deadly shooting at a Starbucks coffeehouse.

According to officials, it was just after 7:00 p.m. on April 18 when the Richardson Police Department received several 911 calls reporting a woman firing a gun at another female.

Investigators say the 23-year-old suspected shooter and the 52-year-old victim were arguing when the suspect pulled out a gun and fired multiple times, hitting the victim. Police have not released the names of either woman.

Paramedics took the victim to a nearby hospital but she died from her injuries.

Officers arrested the suspect at the scene. No one else at the business was injured by the gunfire.

Police believe the shooter and the victim knew each other.

Officials are actively investigating the murder and are asking that anyone who has information about the shooting, has video, or was a witness at the Starbucks in the 4100 block of East Renner Road please contact the Richardson Police Department at 972-744-4800.