Amtrak train slams into truck in Mesquite

MESQUITE (CBSDFW.COM) - No one was injured after an Amtrak train slammed into a Ford truck in Mesquite on Sept. 21.

courtesy Facebook

It happened in the 100 block of Gross Rd. around 11 a.m.

Authorities said there were passengers on the train and in the truck that was hit. It was pulling a low-profile racing trailer, and the trailer became high-centered and got stuck on the tracks.

The crossing arm was damaged and is being replaced.