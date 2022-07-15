Amber Alert issued for missing 10-day-old infant outside Tyler

COFFEE CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - An Amber Alert has been issued for a missing 10-day-old boy.

Ryder Williams was last seen with his parents, Michelle Wolf, 31, and Ricky Williams, 36, in Coffee City, Texas, wearing a sky blue onesie with blue sharks.

Ryder Williams Coffee City Police Department

Wolf is 5'8, with brown hair and blue eyes; Ricky is 5'6, with blond hair and blue eyes; and Ryder is 19 and a half inches long with brown hair and blue eyes.

The suspects were last seen on or around July 5, police said, and were last heard from in Tyler, Texas. Law enforcement believes the child is in grave or immediate danger.

Michelle Wolf and Ricky Williams Coffee City Police Department

Child Protective Services was awarded custody of the child, who tested positive for narcotics. The parents fled and failed to surrender custody as court ordered.

Police ask those with information to call CPS at 903-203-7709 and speak with Kayla Mullins or contact Coffee City police at 903-516-2063 or 903-876-4946.