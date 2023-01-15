All monkeys accounted for after staff discover hole cut in habitat at Dallas Zoo

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As if discovering a hole in the habitat housing a clouded leopard wasn't trouble enough, police said that Dallas Zoo staff also found a similar hole cut into a monkey habitat on Friday.

Hanuman langur monkeys (Semnopithecus entellus) sunbathing on stone wall at dawn, Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh, India. James Warwick / Getty Images

During the search for Nova, a clouded leopard who went missing for several hours on Jan. 13, 2023, zoo staff found that a tool similar to the one used to cut a hole in her enclosure was also used to cut open the fencing of a habitat housing a breed of monkey called Langurs.

Thankfully, a second search was not necessary. All of the Langurs were still inside their habitat and did not appear to be harmed or in any danger.

Police said they aren't sure whether the two incidents are related and that their investigation is ongoing.