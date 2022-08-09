Men sentenced after making sex slave 'endure horrors beyond imagining'

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Pistol whipped, handcuffed with a metal collar around her neck and forced to sleep naked at the foot of her 'owner's bed... these are just some of the horrors Alfonso Orozco Juarez, 37, and Robert Hubert, 68, allegedly put their victim through.

Both men were sentenced to a combined 25 years in federal prison. They were first charged in October 2020. Hubert pleaded guilty in February 2022 to kidnapping and was sentenced in May 2022 to ten years in federal prison; Juarez pleaded guilty in March 2022 to sex trafficking and was sentenced last week to 15 years in federal prison.

"Treated like chattel, the victim in this case endured horrors beyond imagining," said U.S. Attorney Chad E. Meacham. "The North Texas Trafficking Task Force was launched to investigate and prosecute cases just like this one. We hope the sentences announced today will bring some peace to the victim as she recovers from her ordeal."

According to plea papers, Juarez admitted that on Sept. 11, 2019, he authored a social media post advertising a sex "slave" who he claimed he had won in a card game. Hubert admitted that he responded to the post, offering to buy the "slave" for $5,000. In messages, Juarez referred to the victim as "property" and bragged that he "pistol whip[ped] her."

He later gave the 19-year-old a "slave name" and allegedly threatened to kill her and her family if she did not consent to being sold for sex. At one point, Juarez pointed an unloaded gun at her head and pulled the trigger, according to law enforcement officials.

After repeatedly selling the teen for commercial sex, Juarez advertised her as a "slave" on a fetishism website, where he offered to sell her to the highest bidder. Hubert, screen name "The Darkest Lord," offered $5,000.

In text messages with Hubert, Mr. Juarez bragged the victim "submitted fully" after he "pistol whip[ped]" her.

"She's totally dependent on me," he wrote.

"SWEET," Mr. Hubert responded. "I will take the slave."

On Sept. 18, 2019, the pair met at a gas station in Dallas, where Juarez handed over the victim in exchange for $5,000. On the drive back to his home, Hubert admitted, he clamped a metal collar around her neck.

Terrified, the victim texted Juarez, pleading for help:

"I'm afraid if I don't do something, he's going to hurt me," she said.

"Endure what you have to," he responded. "He'll punish you, whip you... but not kill you."

Once they reached his home, Hubert admitted, he handcuffed the victim and forced her to sleep naked at the foot of his bed. She eventually persuaded him to allow her to call her parents, who agreed to his demand of $5,000 for safe return. Eventually, the victim was able to escape the home.

"The physical and mental abuse suffered by the victim in this devastating sex-trafficking crime is heart-breaking. These perpetrators treated their victim as if she were personal property and not human," said Special Agent in Charge Lester Hayes Jr., Homeland Investigations Dallas. "The HSI Dallas-led North Texas Trafficking Task Force will work relentlessly to eliminate these commercial sex-trafficking schemes. Fortunately, the defendants' 25-year combined prison sentences will not allow them to target anyone else."