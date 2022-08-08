Father arrested for leaving 5 kids in hot car with engine running



FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - A Fort Worth father was arrested for allegedly leaving his five children in a parked car with the engine running on Aug. 7.

Officers said they found Jose Leal, 29, at 8 p.m. in the yard of a home at 3500 block of Littlejohn Ave. They also found the five children, ages 1, 2, 4, 5, and 6 in the car nearby.

Several children were either sleeping or passed out when officers pulled them from the car. They immediately placed them inside air conditioned squad cars.

Temperatures topped out at 99 degrees on Sunday. Police didn't say how long the children were left alone inside the car. And although the car's engine was running, police didn't say whether or not the air conditioner was on.

Medstar arrive and determined that the children were suffering from heat exhaustion and needed to go to the hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

Leal faces five counts of abandonment/endangerment to a child/bodily injury and was transported to jail.