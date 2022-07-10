4-year-old dies after multiple dog bites
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 4-year-old has died after being bit by a dog.
Dallas police responded to an animal attack in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive on Saturday at about 7:55 a.m. Police said the 4-year-old was bit multiple times by a dog.
The child was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
Dallas Animal Services has the dog in custody. The investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.