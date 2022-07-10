4-year-old dies after multiple dog bites

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - A 4-year-old has died after being bit by a dog.

Dallas police responded to an animal attack in the 5600 block of Bluffman Drive on Saturday at about 7:55 a.m. Police said the 4-year-old was bit multiple times by a dog.

The child was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.

Dallas Animal Services has the dog in custody. The investigation is ongoing.