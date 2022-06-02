30-year-old driver loses control on Dallas North Tollway, ejected from car in fatal crash

FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Keila Lee Wangen, 30, of Glenn Heights died after she lost control while driving in the rain on the Dallas North Tollway.

Traffic investigators said Wangen's Land Rover was traveling northbound on June 1 when it lost traction on the wet road. It skidded toward the right, struck the guardrail, and rolled over down the embankment ejecting Wangen.

The Frisco Fire Department pronounced Wangen deceased just before 4 p.m. at the scene.