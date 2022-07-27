Watch CBS News
2 Dallas police officers suffer heat exhaustion after physical altercation

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Two Dallas police officers were treated for heat exhaustion on Tuesday.

It happened as Dallas police were called on for assistance at an incident at 4730 Farimont Street. 

Officers were struggling/fighting a suspect, according to police. When the additional officers arrived, the suspect was taken into custody. 

As a result of the physical altercation and the heat outside, two officers suffered heat exhaustion. Dallas Fire-Rescue was called to the location and one officer was transported to a hospital for treatment. 

The other officer was treated at the scene and released.

