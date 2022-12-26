2 arrested in connection to shooting after brief foot chase with police
PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man and a juvenile have been arrested in connection to a shooting after a brief foot chase with police.
Jose Mendez, 20, and the juvenile were both arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Plano police responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Kingston Drive at about 4 a.m. Christmas Day. Neighbors reportedly heard gunshots before a vehicle fled.
When police arrived at the scene, there were two gunshot victims with non-life threatening injuries. The suspects were no longer at the scene.
At about 2:40 p.m. later that day, Plano police arrested Mendez and the juvenile. The arrest was made after a brief foot chase.
