2 arrested in connection to shooting after brief foot chase with police

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A man and a juvenile have been arrested in connection to a shooting after a brief foot chase with police. 

Jose Mendez, 20, and the juvenile were both arrested on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Plano police responded to the shooting in the 3100 block of Kingston Drive at about 4 a.m. Christmas Day. Neighbors reportedly heard gunshots before a vehicle fled.

When police arrived at the scene, there were two gunshot victims with non-life threatening injuries. The suspects were no longer at the scene.

At about 2:40 p.m. later that day, Plano police arrested Mendez and the juvenile. The arrest was made after a brief foot chase. 

