$1M Texas Lottery scratch ticket sold at Stop Food Mart in Fort Worth

By Annie Gimbel

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – A Terrell resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game 500X. 

The ticket was bought at Stop Food Mart, located at 6600 Meadowbrook Drive, in Fort Worth. 

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. 500X offers more than $122.9 million in total prizes. 

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.45, including break-even prizes.

