1 injured in shooting at Dallas strip club

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A man was hospitalized after security guards at a Dallas strip club opened fire on him when he allegedly tried to drive into them.

Arturo Calvillo-Guzman, 22, was taken to the hospital after the incident happened at Pandora's Men's Club at 10649 Harry Hines Boulevard.

Investigators believe that Calvillo-Guzman and several others got into a fight with staff members at the club and were asked to leave. The altercation turned physical with the bouncers as they were being escorted out, and uniformed security guards took them to their vehicles.

Calvillo-Guzman left the club, but returned about 15 minutes later and drove directly at the guards who had escorted him away earlier. The guards fired their guns at Calvillo-Guzman and struck him. His passenger in the front seat was uninjured.

The investigation is ongoing.