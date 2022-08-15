Watch CBS News
Local News

1 dead, multiple injured in Garland house fire

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS DFW

Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, August 15th, 2022
Your Monday Afternoon Headlines, August 15th, 2022 03:31

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Multiple are injured and one person is dead after a house fire in Garland on Sunday. 

At around 11 a.m. Sunday, Garland Police and Fire responded to the fire in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive. Officers said there were reports of some type of explosion. 

There were six family members in the house, ranging between ages three and 54.

The 54-year-old died from injuries and the remaining five family members are still in critical condition. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

First published on August 15, 2022 / 4:04 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.