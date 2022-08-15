1 dead, multiple injured in Garland house fire

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Multiple are injured and one person is dead after a house fire in Garland on Sunday.

At around 11 a.m. Sunday, Garland Police and Fire responded to the fire in the 600 block of East Ridgewood Drive. Officers said there were reports of some type of explosion.

There were six family members in the house, ranging between ages three and 54.

The 54-year-old died from injuries and the remaining five family members are still in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.