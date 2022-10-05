$1.5M in cocaine seized at Texas-Mexico border over weekend

LAREDO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized more than $1.5 million in cocaine in four separate, unrelated incidents over the weekend.

Packages containing nearly 83 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. U.S. Customs and Border Protection

The narcotics were confiscated at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge and Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

"Narcotic interdiction continues to be vital to the CBP border security mission," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "These enforcement actions illustrate the excellent work undertaken by our Laredo CBP officers, and their tireless dedication that helps stem the flow of contraband entering the country."

The first seizure happened on Friday, Sept. 30, at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge when 39-year-old driving a tractor was busted. A drug sniffing dog discovered 11.50 pounds of cocaine within the tractor. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $153,655.

The second enforcement action happened later that evening at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge, when an officer referred a 32-year-old driving a Volkswagen Vento was busted. Officers discovered 82.89 pounds of cocaine concealed within his personal belongings.

The narcotics had an estimated street value of $1,106,793.

The next day, on Oct. 1, a 48-year-old man driving a Chevrolet Beat was caught trying to smuggle 11.46 pounds of cocaine concealed within personal belongings. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $153,067.

The fourth enforcement happened on Sunday, Oct. 2, when an officer referred a 22-year-old male driving a 2016 Dodge Ram for secondary inspection. Following a canine and non-intrusive inspection system examination, officers discovered a total of 13.55 pounds of cocaine concealed within the vehicle. The narcotics had an estimated street value of $181,031.

The narcotics combined had a combined street value of $1,594,546.

The narcotics, tractor and three were seized and all four drivers involved in the incidents were arrested.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating all four seizures.