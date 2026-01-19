Winter Weather Advisory today through tomorrow morning ……Winter Weather Advisory today through Tuesday morning for a combination of winter hazards……. Snow showers today expected to produce 1-2" inches of accumulation. Best chances for higher amounts will be between M 59 and I 94 where a lake effect band looks to develop as well as the northern Thumb where a second band pushes through. Frigid and blustery conditions today with potential for snow squalls and winds gusting 40+ mph. Dangerously cold wind chills of -5 to -15F tonight into Tuesday morning. Another round of accumulating snow on Wednesday, impacting the AM commute.