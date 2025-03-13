Warren police release bodycam footage after officers fatally shoot man The Warren Police Department released bodycam footage Thursday during an update after a man was shot and killed by officers earlier this week. The incident happened at around 10:15 p.m. Monday, Warren police responded to a home in the 27000 block of Railroad Street regarding a domestic disturbance after a woman called to report that a man, 41-year-old Kenneth Beno of Warren, had been armed with a knife and later ran away from the residence.