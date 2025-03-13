Watch CBS News

Warren police release bodycam footage after officers fatally shoot man

The Warren Police Department released bodycam footage Thursday during an update after a man was shot and killed by officers earlier this week. The incident happened at around 10:15 p.m. Monday, Warren police responded to a home in the 27000 block of Railroad Street regarding a domestic disturbance after a woman called to report that a man, 41-year-old Kenneth Beno of Warren, had been armed with a knife and later ran away from the residence.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.