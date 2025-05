Three charged in deadly shooting of 18-year-old in Clawson Three people have been charged in the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Clawson last week. The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. on May 22 at a residence in the area of 14 Mile Road and Renshaw Avenue. When police arrived at the home, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.