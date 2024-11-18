Watch CBS News

Spirit Airlines files for bankruptcy protection

Spirit, the biggest U.S. budget airline, has lost more than $2.5 billion since the start of 2020 and faces looming debt payments totaling more than $1 billion over the next year, obligations it was unlikely to be able to meet.
