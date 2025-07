The U.S. Senate has passed President Trump's so-called big beautiful spending bill. Vice President J.D. Vance cast the tie breaking vote.

Senate passes President Trump's budget bill The U.S. Senate has passed President Trump's so-called big beautiful spending bill. Vice President J.D. Vance cast the tie breaking vote.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On