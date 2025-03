Remains found in Ohio confirmed to be missing Pontiac man The remains of a person found in 2001 in Northeast Ohio have been positively identified as Anthony Bernard Gulley of Pontiac, Michigan. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost's office hosted a press conference with Stark County Sheriff Eric Weisburn Tuesday to give the announcement and discuss the case, which is suspected to be a homicide. Family members of Gulley who still live in Michigan were watching on livestream video, the officials said.