Parents of Oxford High School shooting victims demand state-led investigation With the third anniversary of the Oxford High School shooting approaching, the parents of the victims are demanding a state-led independent investigation so that data can be collected and used to create solutions. On Monday, the families of the four students killed in the Nov. 30, 2021 shooting — Madisyn Baldwin, Hana St. Juliana, Tate Myre and Justin Shilling — called on Michigan lawmakers to mandate and fund an independent investigation into the events that led up to the shooting.