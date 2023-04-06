Watch CBS News

One-on-one with "Sweet" Lou Whitaker

CBS News Detroit sports anchor Ronnie Duncan recently caught up with Detroit Tiger legend Lou Whitaker at his home in North Carolina to talk about his career, his hall of fame omission, his faith and the current state of the franchise.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.