NEXT Weather March 6, 2023 (Today)

Rain/snow showers this morning, changing to scattered rain showers this afternoon, then another round of light snow tonight. NEXT Weather Meteorologist Kylee Miller has the forecast. CBSDetroit.com/weather.
