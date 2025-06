Michigan mom opens Go Grow Playrooms, an affordable work-and-play space for families Sarah Khan, a former Amazon and Microsoft employee, left her high-paying tech career to launch Go Grow Playrooms. It's a unique co-working and play space in Canton, Michigan. Motivated by skyrocketing childcare costs and the struggles of working parents, Khan built a space that offers ethically sourced toys, free essentials, and fun, all while fostering community and balance for families.