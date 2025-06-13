Watch CBS News

Mackinac Island's long history of fudge-making

Fudge has been made in the tourist town of Mackinac Island, Michigan, for over 150 years. Here's an introduction to the history and varieties one will find from local businesses ahead of National Fudge Day 2025, which is June 16.
