Let's Do Dinner Detroit returns for second year

Let's Do Dinner Detroit returns Oct. 20-27, and highlights more than 30 Detroit restaurants for a great cause. For every meal purchased at one of the participating restaurants, eight meals will be provided to Forgotten Harvest.
