Labor of love keeps Detroit clothing brand going

Lisa Underwood, her son Lamar, and their family started an apparel line, "I'm a Detroit Girl," to show off their love for the city in 2015. But after Lamar's death in 2022, Underwood kept the business going in his honor.
