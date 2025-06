Hundreds of peonies destroyed at University of Michigan garden Vandalism at the W.E. Upjohn Peony Garden at the University of Michigan has caused a public outcry. The beloved plants only bloom for a short time each year, and many of the plants are more than 100 years old. Shortly after 6 a.m. on Sunday, June 1, staff at Nichols Arboretum reported severe damage to roughly 800 plants, which had had their flowers cut off.