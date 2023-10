How quickly will GM, Stellantis move forward to reach deal with UAW after Ford agreement? With the tentative agreement between the United Auto Workers and Ford, how quickly will General Motors and Stellantis move to reach their agreements? Paul Eisenstein, editor-in-chief of Headlight.News, and Jeff Gilbert, auto reporter at WWJ News Radio 950, joined CBS News Detroit to break down the new deal and what's next for the other two automakers.