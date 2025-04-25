Watch CBS News

Grandmother, 80, dies in Michigan house fire

An 80-year-old woman has died after a house fire on Thursday in Ecorse, Michigan. The fire happened on 12th Street, where authorities discovered Mary Jackson. They say Jackson was the only person inside the house.
