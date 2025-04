Gallery inside Detroit liquor store brings art to everyone Tucked next to the iconic Faygo plant on Detroit's east side is a liquor store that's also a gallery, and it might just be one of the city's most creative hidden gems. Liquor Basket Gratiot is home to Push Gallery, Detroit's only art gallery housed inside a fully operational liquor store. It's the brainchild of Dominick Lemonious, an artist by trade and the store's manager.