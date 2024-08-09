Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative release report on Native boarding schools, The Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative revealed that 974 Indigenous children died while forcibly attending federal boarding schools from the 1820s through the 1960s. Out of the five boarding schools, the U.S. government supported in Michigan, one of them was in Mt. Pleasant, and it isn't a distant memory to members of the Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe. While the report is a start to acknowledging the attempt to systematically erase Native American culture, many are still waiting for an apology.