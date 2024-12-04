Watch CBS News

Exotic deer let loose from Michigan zoo

Authorities say deer from the Indian Creek Zoo in Lambertville are now on the run. Monroe County Sheriff's deputies say the zoo's fence recently suffered damage, which allowed the deer to escape. The incident has caused a lot in the area to react.
