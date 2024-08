Elissa Slotkin, Mike Rogers projected winners of U.S. Senate primary in Michigan Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin and former Republican Rep. Mike Rogers have won their primary races for Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat, CBS News projects. Slotkin and Rogers will now face off in November in the general election for the seat held by Sen. Debbie Stabenow, who announced last year that she would not seek reelection.