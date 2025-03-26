Watch CBS News

DNA testing identifies body found in Detroit nearly 7 years ago

Nearly seven years after a body was found on Detroit's east side, DNA testing was able to identify the person. Othram Inc., a Texas-based company that specializes in forensic genealogy, identified the body as 26-year-old Tiffany Tillmon. According to a news release, skeletal remains were found by an AT&T worker in September 2018 behind a vacant home on Camden Street. At the time of the discovery, investigators identified the remains belonging to a Black woman between the ages of 17 and 22.
