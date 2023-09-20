Diving into political candidates trying to appeal to voters During the 2020 election, every Republican who beat a Democratic candidate in a U.S. House race was either a woman, a veteran, or a minority. As the party gears up for 2024, now analysts say they are looking to replicate the same success. Now, some say former President Donald Trump is hoping to use his latest legal troubles to connect with voters who have been wronged by the criminal justice system. Democratic political strategist Adolph Mongo and conservative attorney Terry Johnson joined CBS News Detroit to discuss Trump and others' attempt to appeal to voters.