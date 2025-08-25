DHL pauses some shipping to U.S. Multiple postal services around Europe have announced that they are suspending the shipment of many packages to the United States amid a lack of clarity over new import duties. "Key questions remain unresolved, particularly regarding how and by whom customs duties will be collected in the future, what additional data will be required, and how the data transmission to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection will be carried out," DHL, the largest shipping provider in Europe, said in a statement.