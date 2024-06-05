Watch CBS News

Detroit's Black-owned Sports Rap Radio launches

Rob Parker, a former Detroit sports anchor, launched Sports Rap Radio on AM 1270 on Tuesday, and this Black-owned radio station featuring all Black hosts is a first not only for the city of Detroit but also across the country.
