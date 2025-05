Detroit Pistons asking for "white out" among the fans Detroit Pistons game presentation director Nathan Brecht said the shirt giveaway for the playoff game 6 game at home against the Knicks has a "Deeetroit basketball" theme. Those shirts are white, fans are asked to wear white to fit in. There will also be thundersticks for noise makers. "We need to make sure that everyone's in their seats. Bring the heat right from the start of the game," Brecht said.