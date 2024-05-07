Detroit councilmember wants police chief to explain Cinco de Mayo celebration shutdown Detroit Police Chief James White said officers did not shut down the Cinco de Mayo celebrations in Southwest Detroit Sunday afternoon, but they paused businesses due to overcrowding. Detroit City Councilmember Mary Waters is calling for White to attend Tuesday's meeting to address "if the early militaristic shut down of Cinco de Mayo activities was a reflection of racist xenophobic double standards not employed during NFL Draft crowd control."