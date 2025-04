Kelley Labonty, the Director of Detroit Animal Welfare Group (DAWG), is facing criminal charges over "friendly" fawns.

Detroit Animal Welfare Group director faces criminal charges over "friendly" fawns Kelley Labonty, the Director of Detroit Animal Welfare Group (DAWG), is facing criminal charges over "friendly" fawns.

Be the first to know

Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.

Not Now

Turn On