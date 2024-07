Ann Arbor families take over community bookstore For the second time in a decade, customers of a bookstore on Ann Arbor's northside are saving it from closing for good. Formerly Bookbound, Shaun Manning and Truly Render purchased the business in 2021, when shops were starting to reopen during the COVID-19 pandemic. They had a vision to continue the community store while also making it their own, including changing the name to Booksweet.