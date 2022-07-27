A Metro Detroit native, joining the CBS News Detroit team is a homecoming for Rachelle Graham.

Previously, Rachelle anchored and reported in Flint, Michigan, where she was nominated for an Emmy Award for examining the impact of lead exposure on academic performance in "Price Paid; The Children of Flint's Water Crisis."

Before working in Flint, Rachelle anchored and reported for the CBS affiliate in Greenville, South Carolina. There, she covered stories with national attention, including the shooting at Mother Emanuel AME Church, immense destruction from Hurricane Matthew and the Gatlinburg wildfires that injured 190 people and claimed 14 lives. During her time with WSPA-TV, Rachelle was named Reporter of the Year by the South Carolina Broadcasters Association.

Rachelle started her career as a multimedia journalist in Fort Wayne, Indiana where she independently pitched, shot, wrote and edited each story before air.

"I am honored and thrilled to become one of Detroit's trusted voices and faces," she said. "To launch a hyper-local streaming and broadcast service in a market like Detroit is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that no one on this team takes for granted."

Rachelle was raised in Chesterfield, Michigan and graduated cum laude from Central Michigan University with a B.A.A. in broadcast and cinematic arts and a minor in political science.

Rachelle describes herself as a Big Brother superfan. When she's not at work (or binging Big Brother), she loves spending quality time with her husband and their two dogs – a basenji and a great dane/mastiff mix who weighs more than 175 pounds.