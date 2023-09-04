Wrong-way crash on I-75 in Hamtramck leaves several injured

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - State police closed lanes on southbound I-75 after a wrong-way driver crashed into several vehicles Sunday.

Troopers were dispatched after receiving calls about a wrong-way driver who crashed into multiple cars on southbound I-375 near Lafayette.

MSP says the driver continued northbound and then onto southbound I-75, crashing into a Ford passenger car near Caniff Street.

The driver also struck several other vehicles before coming to a stop.

According to state police, several minor injuries were sustained in both crashes, and the individual driving the Ford vehicle was taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries. In an update on Monday morning, state police said the driver is listed in critical condition.

The at-fault driver, a 43-year-old woman from Detroit, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries and is listed in very critical condition. In addition, the driver had a suspended license.

State police say a search warrant is being drafted to determine if alcohol and drugs were factors in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and pends a prosecutor's review.

In an update Monday morning, MSP said the on-scene investigation was complete