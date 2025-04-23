Driver arrested, two others injured, after wrong-way crash on I-94 in Calhoun County

Two people were injured during a two-vehicle crash in Calhoun County, Michigan, that involved a pickup driving in the wrong direction.

The crash happened about 3:20 a.m. Tuesday on Interstate 94 near the 107 mile marker, the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office reported.

Deputies learned that a 50-year-old Lansing man was driving a pickup westbound in the eastbound lanes when he struck another vehicle. There were two people in the eastbound vehicle, both of whom were injured and were taken to Oaklawn Hospital in Marshall for treatment.

The wrong-way pickup driver "was found to be highly intoxicated," the sheriff's report said. "Alcohol was confirmed to be a factor in the crash."

That driver was arrested and taken to the Calhoun County Jail.

All eastbound lanes of I-94 in that area were closed for about an hour because of the crash, according to Michigan Department of Transportation traffic reports.

Other first responders on scene included the Marshall City Police Department, Emmett Township Department of Public Safety, Marshall Township Fire Department and the Marshall Area Fire Fighters Ambulance Authority.

Deputies are still investigating. Officers ask anyone with information on the crash contact Lieutenant Curtis Smith at 269-781-0880 or submit an anonymous tip through Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.